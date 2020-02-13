The search for Faye Swetlik enters day four as law enforcement updates public

First grader Faye Swetlik was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. Monday.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Anyone with information on the whereabouts of six-year-old Faye Swetlik is being urged to call 803-205-4444.

Multiple law enforcement agencies to include the FBI have been searching for the first grader since Monday afternoon.

Another press briefing is expected at 1 p.m.

Cayce DPS says thanks to community tips, they were able to identify a Silver Trailblazer spotted in the neighborhood around the time Faye was last seen. If you know anything about the silver sedan pictured, call the hotline at (803) 205-4444. pic.twitter.com/4mRkkKpZwq — Tim Scott (@TimScottTV) February 13, 2020

Family members have been cooperative according to police.

Antley: Faye’s house has been searched and monitored by law enforcement since Monday evening. Officers continue their search for Faye and are working to bring her home. — Adam Myrick (@AdamThePIO) February 13, 2020

Authorities say they have received hundreds of tips since creating the hotline in this investigation.

(Courtesy: City of Cayce) Faye Swetlik, 6 reported missing by Cayce DPS.

Faye Sweltik image Image Courtesy Cayce Department of Public Safety

(Courtesy: Cayce DPS) Officers say Faye Swetlik is missing from Churchill Heights Neighborhood in Cayce.

(Courtesy: Cayce DPS) Faye Swetlik, 6, reported missing.







