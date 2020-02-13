The search for Faye Swetlik enters day four as law enforcement updates public

First grader Faye Swetlik was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Kimberlei Davis,

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Anyone with information on the whereabouts of six-year-old Faye Swetlik is being urged to call 803-205-4444.

Multiple law enforcement agencies to include the FBI have been searching for the first grader since Monday afternoon.

Another press briefing is expected at 1 p.m.

Our Tim Scott has been covering the story since Monday and will have updates on Twitter.

Family members have been cooperative according to police.

Authorities say they have received hundreds of tips since creating the hotline in this investigation.

We have a crew at Trinity Baptist Church for the press briefing. Watch us live on-air on WOLO-TV 25.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News, State
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts