DATA: SC is the 2nd worst to drive in on Valentine’s Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today’s a day to celebrate love and many will be going for a night on the town with dinner, drinking and dancing.

According to data from the Nation Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Palmetto State is one of the most dangerous states to drive in on Valentine’s Day.

The map above shows a five year average of the most fatalities per state that occurred on Valentine’s Day.

Here are the top 10 most dangerous states to drive on Valentine’s Day (based on fatalities per million registered drivers).

Mississippi – 1.56

South Carolina – 0.89

West Virginia – 0.87

Tennessee – 0.86

Texas – 0.77

Arkansas – 0.74

Oklahoma – 0.72

Kentucky – 0.66

South Dakota – 0.64

Georgia – 0.59