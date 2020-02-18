Amazon CEO donates $10 billion to help fight impact of climate change
(ABC News) —Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced via Instagram that he is donating $10 billion to fight “the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share.”
Bezos, whose net worth is reported to be more than $129 billion, said the $10 billion commitment will go toward “scientists, activists, NGOs” and “any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world.”
“We can save Earth,” he wrote. “It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals.”
Bezos said he will begin issuing grants through the “Bezos Earth Fund” beginning this summer.
The move comes after the billionaire, who recently unseated Bill Gates at the top of Forbes’ World’s Billionaires rankings, has faced scrutiny from Amazon workers and others who have called on him to do more to mitigate climate change.