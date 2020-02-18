More than a dozen Americans believed to be infected with Coronavirus back in U.S.

(ABC News) — More than a dozen Americans believed to be infected with the coronavirus are back in the United States.

They-and more than 300 other passengers aboard a cruise ship in japan-are now under quarantine-while global health officials try to curb the spread of the virus worldwide.

New numbers from China reporting 1,886 new cases, and nearly 100 more deaths which brings the total there to over 72 thousand people.

ABC’s Trevor Ault has the latest.