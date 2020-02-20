18-year-old suffered fatal gunshot wound to the head, no foul play suspected: Coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An 18-year-old Chapin man was identified as the victim of a shooting incident in the 100 block of Old Dutch Ford Road according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Corey E. Hunt was taken to Prisma Health Richland where he died from injuries sustained to his head almost an hour after the shooting, Coroner Gary Watts said.

However, there does not appear to be any foul play involved at this time, Watts said.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19th.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office, SLED and the Irmo Police Department are investigating the incident.