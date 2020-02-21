Investigation into racist graffiti at Orangeburg business continues

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety tell ABC Columbia that they’re still looking into racist symbols painted on a downtown business as a hate crime.

A patrol officer noticed the restaurant and lounge Cloud 9 was spray-painted with “KKK,” and “666” on Sunday night, according to an incident report.

Anyone with information about the case or know who may have painted the graffiti are bing urged to contact Detective Black with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.