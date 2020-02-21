Restaurants opening the doors for those with special needs

Growing trend of restaurants are focusing on hiring those with special needs, and customers are loving the idea
ABC News,

(ABC News) — A mother who has a daughter living with special needs says she wondered what would happen to her daughter once she gets old enough to hold down a job.

Then a light bulb went off and she decided to start a restaurant where the entire staff is all young adults with special needs. And customers say they hope it catches on with more businesses.

