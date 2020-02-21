Restaurants opening the doors for those with special needs

Growing trend of restaurants are focusing on hiring those with special needs, and customers are loving the idea

(ABC News) — A mother who has a daughter living with special needs says she wondered what would happen to her daughter once she gets old enough to hold down a job.

Then a light bulb went off and she decided to start a restaurant where the entire staff is all young adults with special needs. And customers say they hope it catches on with more businesses.