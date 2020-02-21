U.S. World Health Organization scrambles to keep coronavirus from spreading

(ABC News) –U.S. Health Officials are taking no chances when it comes to allowing the Wuhan coronavirus to spread, as they rush to send Americans infected with virus to Washington State where they’ll be placed in isolation.

This comes after dozens of quarantined evacuees brought to the United States from China and released back into the public. The CDC is now urging travelers to use extra caution when traveling to Japan.

Here’s Melisa Raney with the latest.