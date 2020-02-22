Missing 6-month-old found dead in Charlotte cemetery

The body of a 6-month-old baby was found dead early Saturday morning, according to .

Officials say the body of Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson was found in the Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte just after 4 a.m. Mecklenburg County Medical Examiners Office confirmed the identity.

Chi-Liam and his mother, Tamara Brown, were reported missing from the Gander Cove Lane area at 10 p.m.Thursday night, according to . His disappearance led to a state-wide Amber Alert. Officials say Brown and Chi-Liam were last spotted on Friday in uptown Charlotte.

Brown was arrested on Friday night at Galleria Boulevard in Charlotte for robbery and an assaulting government e,employees. Her baby was not with her at the time. Brown reportedly refused to cooperate and wouldn’t tell them where her son was.

At this time the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting the investigation.