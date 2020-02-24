Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short to bring tour to Columbia this summer

Kimberlei Davis,

“The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment”/ Twitter @TownshipSC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short will stop in Columbia this fall for their “The Funniest Show In Town At The Moment” tour.

The tour will hit both coasts on the 15-date trek.

“The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century,” organizers promise.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28th at 10 a.m.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, Entertainment News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts