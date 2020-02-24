Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short to bring tour to Columbia this summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short will stop in Columbia this fall for their “The Funniest Show In Town At The Moment” tour.

The tour will hit both coasts on the 15-date trek.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Steve Martin and Martin Short “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment” coming to the @TownshipSC this fall. See them live September 20 for one night only. Tickets go on sale to this Friday 2/28 @ 10 AM! pic.twitter.com/aFSXdkrobv — Township Auditorium (@TownshipSC) February 24, 2020

“The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed talents of the past century,” organizers promise.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28th at 10 a.m.