Jury reaches verdict in Harvey Weinstein case

Harvey Weinstein was on trial for rape in Manhattan.

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at criminal court on Dec. 11, 2019 in New York City.Movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at criminal court on Dec. 11, 2019 in New York City. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

ABC News – The jury reached a verdict in the New York rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced former Hollywood mega-producer. Their decision has not yet been announced in court.

Weinstein was charged with raping one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman, who has since identified herself as former Weinstein production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi, in 2006. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and claims any sexual encounters were consensual.

In addition to the two women behind those charges, four others testified in support of prosecutors’ efforts to demonstrate a pattern of sexual predation.

Heading into Monday, the jurors had deliberated for 16 hours, including about four hours of testimony being read back.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.