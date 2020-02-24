Lexington police looking for two shoplifting suspects

Kimberlei Davis,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Police in Lexington are looking for two suspects accused of stealing from the Sunset Boulevard Target.

Investigators have released surveillance images from the incident they say occured on February 16th.

If you recognize the suspects call Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.

