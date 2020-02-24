Lexington police looking for two shoplifting suspects

ERjBmZaWoAE3rcJ LPD needs to identify these two shoplifters who took multiple items from Target on Sunset Blvd. in Lexington on February 16, 2020/Twitter/@LexingtonPD

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Police in Lexington are looking for two suspects accused of stealing from the Sunset Boulevard Target.

Investigators have released surveillance images from the incident they say occured on February 16th.

If you recognize the suspects call Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.