NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, highlighted in ‘Hidden Figures,’ dies at 101

Johnson helped pave the way for NASA achievements.

By Emily Shapiro

ABC News – NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who helped pave the way for the first American astronaut to successfully orbit the Earth, died Monday morning at the age of 101, according to NASA.

Johnson’s pivotal role at NASA was highlighted in the 2016 film “Hidden Figures.”

“Today, we celebrate her 101 years of life and honor her legacy of excellence that broke down racial and social barriers,” said a tweet from NASA.

We’re saddened by the passing of celebrated #HiddenFigures mathematician Katherine Johnson. Today, we celebrate her 101 years of life and honor her legacy of excellence that broke down racial and social barriers: https://t.co/Tl3tsHAfYB pic.twitter.com/dGiGmEVvAW — NASA (@NASA) February 24, 2020

President Barack Obama presented Johnson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine in a tweet called Johnson “an American hero” whose “pioneering legacy will never be forgotten.”

