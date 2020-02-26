6 dead, including gunman, in shooting at MillerCoors building: Officials

ABC News,

(ABC NEWS) – An ex-employee killed five people when he opened fire at the MillerCoors building in Milwaukee, law enforcement officials told ABC News. The suspect then took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot, Police Chief Alfonso Morales said at a press conference.

Five people, all employees of the company, were found dead in the building, police said. No one else was injured.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Categories: National News, News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts