6 dead, including gunman, in shooting at MillerCoors building: Officials

(ABC NEWS) – An ex-employee killed five people when he opened fire at the MillerCoors building in Milwaukee, law enforcement officials told ABC News. The suspect then took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot, Police Chief Alfonso Morales said at a press conference.

Five people, all employees of the company, were found dead in the building, police said. No one else was injured.

