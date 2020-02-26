Major California refinery explosion, fire temporarily shuts down 405 Freeway

CARSON, C.A. (ABC News) – A major refinery fire in Carson, California, temporarily shut down the 405 Freeway in both directions late Tuesday night.

The thick smoke and flames could be seen from miles away as the plumes of smoke were hundreds of feet into the air.

The fire started after an explosion around 11 p.m. local time in a cooling tower at the Marathon Refinery, according to the Los Angels County Fire Department.

Authorities said Marathon personnel are “keeping flames in check” while they work to depressurize the system.

Flames shut down the freeway for less than an hour before officials reopened the interstate.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire and refinery officials said on-site monitors had not reported any harmful products in the air “emanating” from the facility as a result of the fire.

Just drove by this massive fire at Marathon Carson Refinery near Long Beach Los Angeles. Boom heard in radius of miles #i405 #California pic.twitter.com/xZgU303MQ2 — NOBLE (@NobleRassam2) February 26, 2020

The Marathon Refinery, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC, is believed to be the largest refinery on the West coast. It processes around 360,000 barrels per day, the station reported.

ABC News’ Will Gretsky contributed to this report.