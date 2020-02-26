Search for elderly couple underway after they didn’t return to assisted living facility

Kimberlei Davis,
Ertxxbqx0ailg2c

Ronald and Mary Denny/Twitter/@LCSD_News

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A search is underway in Lexington for an elderly couple after deputies say they didn’t return to their assisted living facility Tuesday night.

According to officials, Ronald Denny, 83, and Mary Denny, 82,have memory issues and take daily meds for other conditions.

If you see the Dennys, call 911.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts