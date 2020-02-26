Search for elderly couple underway after they didn’t return to assisted living facility
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A search is underway in Lexington for an elderly couple after deputies say they didn’t return to their assisted living facility Tuesday night.
According to officials, Ronald Denny, 83, and Mary Denny, 82,have memory issues and take daily meds for other conditions.
If you see the Dennys, call 911.
Ronald and Mary Denny have not been seen since driving their Hyundai Santa Fe to dinner last night.
If you see the Dennys or their vehicle, which looks like this, call 911. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/HTKZXNdBPa
— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 26, 2020