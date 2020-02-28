Fears growing over potential “community spread” of coronavirus in US

(CNN, ABC NEWS) – There is growing concerns that “community spread” of the coronavirus is now believed to be happening in the United States.

There are now 63 cases in the United States.

The two most recent cases in California are particularly troubling for experts who still don’t know how the two people contracted the virus.

Some are concerned this means there could be more unknown cases in the country.

US officials however, continue to urge people to stay calm.

More than 83,000 people world wide have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 8,200 people have died.

Right now more than 20 vaccines are in the works.