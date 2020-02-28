Trial date set for parents accused in ‘Varsity Blues’

(ABC News) — A trial date is now set for actress Lori Laughlin and several other parents accused in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal.

One day after Laughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli Attorney’s filed a request to postpone setting a trial date, we’re learning they along with other parents accused in the scandal will begin trial October 5th.

Laughlin attorneys claim new evidence shows the FBI pressured the alleged mastermind of the “Varsity Blues college admissions” scheme, Rick Singer to lie. The motion claims authorities forced singer to say the parents were paying bribes rather than legitimate donations.

Laughlin and her husband face a maximum of 45 years in prison if convicted.