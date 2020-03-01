First presumptive coronavirus case in Rhode Island

The case is considered presumptive until it is confirmed by laboratories at the CDC, Alexander-Scott said.

“The Rhode Island Department of Health has been preparing for weeks to ensure that we have a structure in place to, to the best of our ability, limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Rhode Island. We fully anticipated having a first case of COVID-19,” said Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, in a statement. “We are not seeing widespread community transmission in Rhode Island, and the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is still low. However, everyone in Rhode Island has a role to play in helping us prevent the spread of viruses, just like the flu. It is very important that people wash their hands regularly, cover their coughs and sneezes, and stay home if they are sick.”

All infection protocols are being followed at the hospital where the patient is being treated.

12:20 p.m. Department of Health and Human Services ‘ramping up’ testing for virus

Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said on “This Week” on Sunday that the department is “ramping up” testing for COVID-19.

“I think it’s very important that we treat the American people like adults and explain to them that we don’t know where this will go, that we will see more cases, that we will see continued community spreading in the United States, as we’re seeing around the world,” Azar said.

.@GStephanopoulos: Should Americans be prepared for a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases and more disruption to their daily lives? Azar: “We will see continued community spreading” but “how big that gets, we do not know” and U.S. working on a vaccine. https://t.co/9ADVQQZKN0 pic.twitter.com/z7QG82ZLmQ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 1, 2020

11:57 am. Sen. Charles Schumer pushes full Medicare coverage for coronavirus vaccine

New York Sen. Charles Schumer is pushing for the coronavirus vaccine to be fully covered by Medicare once it is ready.

Schumer said that senior citizens are among the population that needs the vaccine the most and should not “have to choose between shelling out or going without.”

Immunization coverage varies by vaccine under current Medicare rules, Schumer said.

11:50 a.m. Delta suspends flights between New York and Milan

Delta Airlines announced Sunday it has suspended flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Milan Malpensa Airport until May 1.

American Airlines previously said it was suspending flights between JFK and Milan until April 25.

Delta, American and United Airlines are currently offering travel waivers to Italy.

The three carriers had previously suspended flights to mainland China and Hong Kong through late April.

11:22 a.m. The Louvre Museum not opening on Sunday

The famed Louvre Museum in Paris announced Sunday that it would not be opening due to the threat of the coronavirus.

The museum had announced earlier that it was delaying the opening following instructions from officials.

The Louvre Museum cannot open today, Sunday March 1st. We invite you to write to Assistance-billetterie@louvre.fr for a refund for any entrance tickets for today. We apologize for any inconvenience and will keep you informed of developments. pic.twitter.com/kRbaUtbKg0 — Musée du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) March 1, 2020

On Saturday, French officials announced that collective gatherings “in confined spaces” of more than 5,000 and all big events susceptible of bringing foreigners coming from “risk zones”were banned.

Those who bought advance tickets to the museum will be refunded.

9:19 a.m. U.S. Surgeon General releases information to “stop the spread of rumors”

The U.S. Surgeon General has released a thread of information on Twitter to prevent the spread of misinformation on the coronavirus.

The first issue the agency tackled was the apparent racism against Asian Americans that has been spreading as a result of the virus.

“Diseases can make anyone sick regardless of their race or ethnicity,” the tweet read. “People of Asian descent, including Chinese Americans, are not more likely to get COVID19 than any other American.”

The Surgeon General also said that while the disease is serious, immediate health risk to the general public is “considered low” and reminded people to know the signs and symptoms of the virus as well as the steps to take to keep you and those around you safe.

Trump announces new screening procedures

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that an additional screening procedure will be implemented for travelers who are traveling to the U.S. from “certain designated high risk countries, or areas within those countries.”

Those travelers will go through an additional screening when they arrive in the U.S., Trump said.

Coronavirus: In addition to screening travelers “prior to boarding” from certain designated high risk countries, or areas within those countries, they will also be screened when they arrive in America. Thank you! @VP @SecAzar @CDCgov @CDCDirector — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

Earlier

One death has been recorded in the U.S. after a man in his 50s succumbed to the virus in Washington State, officials announced on Saturday.

Washington state is also looking into a number of illnesses at a long-term care facility, health officials said.

There have been 87,138 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in at least 60 countries and 2,980 deaths, according to the latest figures released by WHO.

On Sunday, Iran’s Health Ministry raised the number of people who died from the virus to 54 after the tally of infected jumped overnight to 978, The Associated Press reported.

Symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to pneumonia, and can range from mild symptoms, like a slight cough, to more severe symptoms, including fever and difficulty breathing, according to the CDC.

The first cases of COVID-19 were believed to be linked to a live-animal market in China, but the virus has since been spreading from person to person — likely within close contact of at least 6 feet.

The CDC doesn’t currently recommend any healthy person wear a face mask, as fiddling with the mask could risk more exposure of hands to the face.

ABC News’ Alexandra Faul, Joshua Hoyos, Benjamin Stein, Rashid Haddou, Erin Schumaker and Christine Theodorou contributed to this report.