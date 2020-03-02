Amy Klobuchar is set to suspend her 2020 presidential campaign

ABC NEWS– BREAKING: Amy Klobuchar will suspend her 2020 presidential campaign tonight and endorse Joe Biden at his rally in Dallas, Texas.

Klobuchar finished in sixth place in South Carolina’s Democratic Primary on Saturday.

The Klobuchar campaign confirmed to ABC News that the senator is flying to Dallas to join former Vice President Joe Biden at his rally Monday night where she will suspend her campaign and endorse him.