Reigning Miss Claflin University brings CIAA title home for second consecutive year

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – For the second year in a row, Miss Claflin University was crowned Miss CIAA.

According to a press release, Food Lion awarded Miss Claflin University, Faith McKie, with its coveted 2020 Miss CIAA crown in front of a large crowd at the CIAA Fan Fest in Charlotte, N.C.

For winning the contest, McKie will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Food Lion.

McKie, a native of Columbia, S.C., is a senior sport management major at Claflin.

She holds a 3.9 GPA and is a member of the Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College, Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society and Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society. She is a standout member of the Claflin University Women’s Track and Field Program and participates in numerous campus committees and organizations including the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, A. Bevy Collegiate Group and the Honors Council.

“I am proud that Claflin University has won this title two years in a row,” said McKie. “I will use my new status as Miss CIAA to learn more about the Food Lion Feeds Hunger platform and strategize on how to use this to help feed people in the Orangeburg, S.C., community.”

McKie also received the highest online popular vote out of all 12 contestants, which means that Food Lion Feeds will donate $2,000 to the Harvest Hope Food Bank in her name to alleviate hunger in her school’s local community.

Rowesville native and former Miss Claflin University Shantavia Edmonds was crowned the 2019 Miss CIAA.

Claflin University joined The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) in 2018.

After 15 years, The CIAA Tournament will move from charlotte to Baltimore, Maryland from 2021-2023.

The CIAA is comprised of predominantly African-American schools on the East Coast.