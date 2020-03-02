Second coronavirus death in U.S. is confirmed as cases jump

(ABC News) –The coronavirus global death toll has reached nearly 3,000 as countries around the world continue to report their findings to the World Health Organization.

At least 74 cases and two deaths have been confirmed in the U.S., according to authorities.

Washington state officials said Sunday night that a King County resident had died from the coronavirus, making them the second person in the U.S. to die from COVID-19.

The first victim, a man in his 50s, was also a King County resident.

Authorities in Washington state also announced three additional cases, bringing the number of cases there to 10.

A Manhattan woman is New York State’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus, authorities announced Sunday night.

The woman, who is only described as being in her late 30s, contracted the virus while she was traveling in Iran and is currently isolated in her home, said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York,” he said in a statement.

“From the beginning, we have said it was a matter of when, not if there would be a positive case of coronavirus in New York,” New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said in a statement. “Now our first case has been confirmed.”

“Our health authorities have been in a state of high alert for weeks, and are fully prepared to respond,” he added. “We will continue to ensure New Yorkers have the facts and resources they need to protect themselves.”

Investigators have already identified close contacts of the patient who may have been exposed, and will take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, said said New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot.

“Despite this development, New Yorkers remain at low risk for contracting COVID-19,” the commissioner said.

A lab in Albany confirmed the test, according to Cuomo’s office.

Officials with the Alameda County Public Health Department and Solano Public Health Department said two health care workers are presumptive positive for the coronavirus. The CDC is still testing their cases, according to health officials.

The unidentified health care workers worked at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital and were exposed to the patient who was diagnosed last week as the first community acquired case, the health officials said.

“Due to the aggressive measures that public health and hospital staff undertook, all potential exposures to the case were promptly identified and isolated so that patients are not placed at higher risk,” Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County Health Officer said in a statement.

The initial patient is recovering from the virus and her family members have tested negative while in quarantine, the Alameda County Public Health Department said.

The health care workers are currently in isolation at home, the health department said. The staff that worked with them have been identified and are currently in isolation or in quarantine, according to the health department.

Health officials warned that additional COVID-19 cases may be diagnosed from that group in the coming days.

“We remain in close contact with national, state and local public health authorities to ensure we are following the most up-to-date protocols and procedures for dealing with this evolving situation,” Aimee Brewer, president of NorthBay HealthCare Group said in a statement.

Alameda County declared a local public health emergency, which would allow it to receive more resources to deal with the virus.

American Airlines joins the growing list of air carriers that will waive fees for all of its flights due to coronavirus concerns.

All travelers who book an American flight between March 1 and March 16 can have their change fee waived as long as the request is made up to 14 days prior to the flight, airline officials announced Sunday evening.

“This change offers customers the best fares with even more flexibility,” an American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement.

JetBlue said it would waive change and cancellation fees for flights booked through March 11. This new rule applies to travel completed by June 1.

The patient in Rhode Island who is being treated as the state’s first presumptive positive case of coronavirus is a member of the Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, school officials said in a statement.

The student has not returned to the academy since arriving back from Europe, and none of his immediate family members are symptomatic at this time, according to the school.

The students and chaperones who were on the recent trip to Europe will be out of school until March 9 at the directive of the Rhode Island Department of Health and the CDC.

All students, faculty and staff will have to participate in virtual days at home on Monday and Tuesday while ongoing campus sanitation continues, and all extracurriculars are canceled as well. Classes will resume on Wednesday.