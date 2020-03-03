Biden continues momentum shift early on Super Tuesday

(ABC NEWS) – Tuesday is the single-biggest day of voting ahead of November’s general election.

On Super Tuesday, Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont will hold primaries or caucuses for both parties. Democrats Abroad technically begins voting on Super Tuesday but they have until March 10 to cast ballots.

Click here for a full rundown of voting states.