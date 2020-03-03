Coronavirus case confirmed in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP, ABC NEWS) – North Carolina’s governor says a person in the state has tested positive for the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release Tuesday that the person from Wake County tested positive for the virus after traveling to the state of Washington. The patient was exposed at a long-term care facility in Washington state where there is currently an outbreak.

The governor said the person is doing well and is in isolation at home.

North Carolina is at least the 15th state to report a case of the virus.

North Carolina health officials conducted the test and are also sending a sample to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.