Mobile home full of marijuana plants, narcotic agents say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say narcotics agents arrested a man after finding a mobile home full of marijuana plants.

Steven Daniel Brown, 46, is charged with trafficking marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to arrest warrants.

“Lexington County narcotics agents were in the 5000 block of Highway 321 last month searching for a man wanted on unrelated charges when they smelled raw marijuana coming from a mobile home Brown owns,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They got a search warrant and found more than 160 marijuana plants and other items used in the growing of marijuana inside.”

Agents also found meth inside the mobile home, according to Koon.

Brown was released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting the conditions of his bond.