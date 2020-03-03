Who is Jill Scott? 20th anniversary tour stops at the Township Auditorium in March

Instagram/@msjillscott

clear-bag-policy-Township Image: Township Auditorium



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Three-time Grammy Award winner Jill Scott will commemorate her debut album, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, with a 20th anniversary tour.

The tour kicked-off the first leg in Kansas City, Missouri on February 7th and will head to the Township Auditorium on Saturday, March 21st.

Get your clear bag ready and click here for tickets to the show.

RELATED: R&B Singer Jill Scott announces tour stop in Columbia