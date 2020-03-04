10 Americans dead from disease, according to vice president

More than 100 Americans have contracted coronavirus, Pence said.
ABC News,
Disinfecting Ny Bound Plane In South Korea Ap 2003 Hpembed 20200304 110714 3x2 992

Workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant inside a New York-bound plane, as a precaution against the novel coronavirus, at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, on March 4, 2020.Workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant inside a New York-bound plane, as a precaution against the novel coronavirus, at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, on March 4, 2020.
Suh Myoung-geon/Yonhap via AP

By Morgan Winsor, Ella Torres and Ivan Pereira

ABC News – Countries around the world are scrambling to stymie the spread of a deadly viral outbreak that began in China about two months ago and has now infected more than 90,000 people globally.

Today’s biggest developments:

 

  • 10 Americans have been killed by virus
  • 1,000 people in self-quarantine in Westchester
  • LA County confirms six new cases, declares state of emergency.
  • New Hampshire’s 1st patient told to stay isolated but went to event instead, officials say.
  • Outbreak in South Korea shows little signs of slowing down.
  • COVID-19 is deadlier than the flu, WHO says.

 

 

Categories: National News, News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts