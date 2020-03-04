10 Americans dead from disease, according to vice president
More than 100 Americans have contracted coronavirus, Pence said.
By Morgan Winsor, Ella Torres and Ivan Pereira
ABC News – Countries around the world are scrambling to stymie the spread of a deadly viral outbreak that began in China about two months ago and has now infected more than 90,000 people globally.
Today’s biggest developments:
- 10 Americans have been killed by virus
- 1,000 people in self-quarantine in Westchester
- LA County confirms six new cases, declares state of emergency.
- New Hampshire’s 1st patient told to stay isolated but went to event instead, officials say.
- Outbreak in South Korea shows little signs of slowing down.
- COVID-19 is deadlier than the flu, WHO says.