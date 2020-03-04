Man, 42, accused of sexually assaulting two girls: Sheriff

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Lexington County deputies say they arrested a 42-year-old man as part of an investigation into sexual encounters with young girls.

James Robert Pratt is charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual contact with a minor under the age of 11, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on forensic interviews, detectives determined Pratt had sexual contact with two girls at a Gaston home during the summer of 2011,” Lexington County Jay Koon said. “Our case also includes forensic interviews with two other girls who disclosed they had sexual contact with Pratt at another Gaston home during the winter of 2014. We arrested Pratt Feb. 21 as part of this ongoing investigation.”

Detectives haven’t ruled out the possibility of more victims associated with Pratt, according to Koon.

“We encourage anyone with information about Pratt that could be helpful to us as we work these cases to make that call and share it with us,” Koon said. “We know it might not be easy or comfortable; however, we want to make sure we’re doing right by anyone who’s been involved in something against their will.”

If you have any information about the case, you can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or by visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a tip” tab or via the P3 Tips app.