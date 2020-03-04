Toddler found gun, shot himself: Columbia Police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Columbia Police Department are still looking into a shooting at the Colony Apartments on Tuesday afternoon that left a toddler critically injured.

Officers with the Special Victims Unit say the incident occurred just before 5 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they say the 3-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and was unresponsive.

Based on preliminary information, SVU investigators believe the child gained access to a loaded firearm in a bedroom of the apartment causing the gun to discharge.

Officers have recovered the gun and are working to determine its origin and how it came to be in the residence unsecured, officials say; The child’s 22-year-old mother was only other person inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

CPD officers would like to remind citizens about safe firearm storage .