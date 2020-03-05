Cases of coronavirus in Washington doubled in one day

(ABC NEWS) Cases of coronavirus continue to climb coast to coast. Forty-one new cases were announced in Washington Thursday alone.

New Jersey confirmed its second case and in New York more than 2,700 people are being monitored by the Department of Health.

Meanwhile, fear over the virus is shaking the market which left the Dow closing down nearly 1000 points. Major businesses like Amazon and Microsoft are asking thousands of employees to work from home.

