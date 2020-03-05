Lizzo calls out TikTok for deleting her bikini photos

"I wonder why?" "Tiktok ... we need to talk."





By Jacqueline Lauren Yates

ABC News – Lizzo loves showing off beautiful bikini photos, and her fans appreciate her body-positive mantras.

That’s probably a huge part of the reason she recently called out TikTok for removing her swimsuit photos from the popular short-form video platform.

While getting her hair styled, the “Truth Hurts” singer added a caption to her video that reads “Tiktok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits. But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits.”

“I wonder why?” her caption continued. “Tiktok… we need to talk.”

Since posting, Lizzo’s video has gained over 1.9 million likes.

Many of Lizzo’s fans were quick to comment and respond to her claim. “They’ve been caught doing this to many people actually,” Brad Osterhout wrote.

Jake Colvin also chimed in saying, “It’s so disheartening when TikTok picks favorites and discriminates … it happens to me I can’t image how much more it happens to others.”

A spokesperson for TikTok told “Good Morning America” that their team is “obsessed” with Lizzo and really love how much she interacts with the platform.