Starbucks halts reusable cups amid Coronavirus

(ABC NEWS)— In response to global public health concerns around the coronavirus situation, Starbucks has announced new steps to help prevent the spread of germs at its stores.

For now, the coffee company said it is temporarily “pausing the use of personal cups and ‘for here’ ware in our stores.”

“We will continue to honor the 10-cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or asks for ‘for here’ ware,” Starbucks said in a press release.

Starbucks also said it learned more from the leadership team and partners in China, who were first faced with the epidemic, and shared more details about other precautionary actions.

“Our focus remains on two key priorities: Caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers and playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus,” the company said.

In addition to the reusable cup program, Starbucks said it has taken other steps in response to the public health impact.