Pedestrian dies days after collision on I-26 in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim who was struck and killed on Interstate 26 westbound on Sunday.

Coroner Laura Kneece said Timothy Hudson died at Prisma Health Richland on March 5th following the March 1st collision.

Hudson, 45, was struck on I-26 WB near mile marker 83 in Pomaria.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the the South Carolina Highway Patrol are still investigating the incident.