How daylight saving time works and why these states want to ditch it

Americans will advance their clocks on Sunday for daylight saving time, but several states are looking to end the tradition of re-setting the time twice a year altogether.
Oregon and Washington state have both passed legislation to maintain daylight saving time year-round, but the Oregon legislation states that California also must do so before the law can go into effect, The Oregonian reported. A bill has been introduced, but California has not yet passed a similar law.
A bill to allow the Sunshine State to remain on daylight saving time year-round was signed into law in 2018 but cannot be enacted without congressional approval, according to ABC Tampa affiliate WFTS. If the Sunshine Protection Act is passed, Florida residents would be able to enjoy more evening sunshine in the winter by forgoing setting the clocks back in the fall. It would also shift resident in the state’s panhandle, who are currently in the Central time zone, to Eastern time.