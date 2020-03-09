Richland One issues statement after students have indirect contact with person being tested for Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Five students in Richland School District One had indirect contact with a person who is being tested for the coronavirus.

The statement below is from the district:

District administrators were notified this morning that five students had indirect contact with a person who is being tested for the coronavirus. The students attend Rosewood Elementary School, Hand Middle School and Dreher High School. The students are not exhibiting symptoms. The family members have decided to place themselves under a self-quarantine as a precaution.

We have notified the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC is investigating and we will follow their recommendations and guidance. We are already cleaning and disinfecting all of our schools with EPA-approved products. We are also continuing to emphasize to our students and staff the importance of preventative measures, including washing your hands frequently, covering your cough and staying at home if you’re sick. We also have information and resources on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on our website (www.richlandone.org).

We have notified the faculty and staff at Rosewood, Hand and Dreher, and we have notified the parents of students who go to those three schools. We have received a couple of inquiries from members of the media who said they heard that we have released students early and/or shut down schools due to the coronavirus. That is not true. Again, the correct information is outlined above.