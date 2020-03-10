Dow spikes 800 points on hopes of economic relief amid coronavirus outbreak

UNITED STATES (ABC News) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average spiked more than 800 points at the opening of Tuesday’s trading session, a sign that investors are welcoming President Donald Trump’s pledge to intervene if the economy takes a turn south because of the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both gained about 3% Tuesday.

The rally comes after financial markets suffered major losses Monday. The Dow closed down more than 2,000 points, or 7.8%. The S&P 500 plunged 7.6%.

It’s been a volatile few weeks for markets amid uncertainty over the economic impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.