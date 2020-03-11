Concern over COVID-19 forces UofSC officials to cancel classes

Kimberlei Davis,
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials at the University of South Carolina have made the decision to cancel classes next week on the heels of two more reported presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

In a state university officials say they’re working with the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to actively monitor the novel coronavirus outbreak and any potential impact to our campus community.

President Bob Caslen said “Gamecocks, your health and safety are our No. 1 priority.”

Caslen’s tweet went on to say that it’s time to rise to the occasion in the interest of our community.

