Driver crashes into West Main Street building in Lexington, investigators say

Kimberlei Davis,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) –  The driver of a what appears to be a large utility vehicle is being sought by the Lexington Police Department after allegedly crashing into a business and fleeing the scene.

Investigators released surveillance images and needs the public’s help to identify the suspect.

The hit and run collision took place at a business on West Main Street, investigators say.

If you recognize the person see in the surveillance images  please contact PFC. Justin Black at 803-359-6260 with information.

