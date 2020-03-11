Growing number of universities across the US are canceling in-person classes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Nearly 70 At Least 63 colleges have canceled in-person classes so far as a result of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

On Wednesday, the University of South Carolina was added to the list of American colleges taking measures help to disrupt the spread.

Ivy League schools that have canceled classes or closed include Harvard University, Columbia University (including Barnard College), Cornell University and Princeton University.