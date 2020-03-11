Police: Boy, 3, shoots self; mother charged in Bailey Street investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A 3-year-old accidentally shot himself inside his home earlier this month and now his mother has been charged, Columbia police say.

The child’s mother, Destiny Andrina Wise, 22, was both charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after the shooting in Mobile on March 3rd.

The boy was taken to a hospital where we continues to recover from a gunshot wound to the head, police said in a news release.

Wise’s bond was set at $20,000.

Columbia Police Chief Holbrook would like to remind citizens about safe firearm storage .