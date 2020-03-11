Soldier attending basic training at Fort Jackson dies at hospital

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Fort Jackson officials say a soldier died on Tuesday after attending basic combat training.

Authorities say the 29-year-old Connecticut Army National Guard soldier suffered a medical emergency while doing a non-strenuous activity.

Fort Jackson medical officials say they took him to an off-post hospital, where he was pronounced dead before 9:30 p.m.

The victim’s name is being withheld until his family is notified of his death.

Fort Jackson Commander Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Jr. says, “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, friends and teammates of this soldier.”

The cause of his death remains under investigation.