Sumter deputies stop driver of stolen vehicle, seize meth and fentanyl from passenger

Brittany Summey/Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Raymond Spann/Sumter County Sheriff's Office



SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — Two people were arrested after the vehicle they were in was reported stolen in Berkeley County.

Brittany Summey, 29, and Raymond Spann, 64, were in the stolen 2007 Ford Econoline on Gibbs Dairy Road at Ramsey Road on March 9th.

Spann was a passenger in the vehicle and was found with .18 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately .03 grams of fentanyl in his possession, deputies say.

He was charged with possession of less than 1 ram of methamphetamine, second offense; possession of other controlled substance, first offense and possession of a stolen vehicle, valued at more than $2,000, but less than $10,000.

Summey was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, valued at more than $2,000, but less than $10,000.