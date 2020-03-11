Trump suspends travel to/from Europe over coronavirus concerns

(ABC News) — Amid growing public anxiety over the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced that the United States is suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for a month, starting Friday.

“To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” Trump declared during a prime-time address to the nation from the Oval Office Wednesday night.

The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight, the president said, and will include exemptions for American who have undergone appropriate screenings. The restrictions do not apply to the United Kingdom.

“We are marshaling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people. This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history,” he said.

The president also called for sweeping economic stimulus action to prop up the American economy from the side effects of the virus.

“To ensure that working Americans impacted by the virus can stay home without fear of financial hardship I will soon be taking emergency action, which is unprecedented, to provide financial relief,” the president said.

He specifically ordered the Treasury Department to defer tax payments without interest or penalties for certain impacted individuals and businesses and called on Congress to provide “immediate” payroll tax relief, in addition to other measures.