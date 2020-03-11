World Health Organization declares coronavirus outbreak a ‘pandemic’

By Morgan Winsor and Julia Jacobo

ABC News – A virus outbreak that began in China nearly three months ago has now infected more than 1,000 people in the United States.

Nearly 120,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, still mostly on the Chinese mainland, according to data provided by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. But that proportion is shrinking by the day as the epidemic appears to subside in China while case numbers spike elsewhere, especially in Europe and the Middle East.

The newly identified virus, known officially as COVID-19, has tightened its grip around Italy and Iran, which have the second- and third-highest national totals of confirmed cases behind China, respectively. With 1,037 cases confirmed as of early Wednesday morning, the U.S. now has the eighth-highest.

Today’s biggest developments:

US cases surpass 1,000, death toll reaches 31

Pompeo demands Iran release Americans amid worsening outbreak

Over 1,400 people disembark Grand Princess cruise ship in California

US is ‘in the beginnings of spread of this disease’

TSA confirms 3 employees tested positive

Up to 70% of Germany’s population could become infected, chancellor warns