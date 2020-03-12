Richland Two officials will monitor COVID-19, assess potential impact on schools

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with Richland School District Two released an update amid concerns about COVID19 and its potential impact on school.

Read the release below:

Richland Two administrators continue to monitor the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and assess potential impact on schools. Our district’s lead nurse receives regular updates from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Baron R. Davis, superintendent, other district administrators and the lead nurse are meeting regularly to review the latest recommendations from state and national health officials.

The following information regarding the district’s response is based on current recommendations. Due to the rapidly changing situation, the district’s response is subject to change. Updates will be provided in a timely manner.

PREVENTION

Since it is flu season, we already had many preventative measures in place. Those measures include monitoring numbers of illnesses in our schools and following the district’s Infection Control Plan. In addition to regular cleaning, custodians are wiping down touch points throughout the day. During the school holiday on March 13, 2020, they will perform a deep cleaning of all schools. The district’s Transportation staff is also taking these measures on school buses. We continue to remind students, employees and parents about the importance of washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home if you are sick.

POSSIBILITY OF CLOSURE

The decision to close schools due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) would be made under direct guidance from the DHEC and the South Carolina Department of Education. At this time, there is no advisory to close schools in South Carolina.

FIELD STUDIES, FIELD TRIPS, STAFF TRAVEL, EVENTS

At this time, the CDC has not issued any travel restrictions for travel within the United States and does not recommend canceling or postponing travel within the United States. Click here to access travel advisory information on the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

As a precaution, we are currently reviewing all upcoming field studies, field trips and staff travel to determine the best course of action regarding possible cancellations or postponements. Richland Two will honor a parent’s right to limit their children’s participation in field trips due to safety concerns. Richland Two cannot guarantee refunds on prepaid travel expenses.

In an effort to support social-distancing prevention measures, non-essential district-level events have been canceled or postponed through Spring Break. This includes the Parent Advisory Council meeting, Premier 100 Conference, District Fine Arts Celebration and the Faculty Advisory Council. We are currently taking an inventory of public events at schools to determine the best course of action for those events.

As stated before, the following information regarding the district’s response is based on current recommendations from state and national officials. Due to the rapidly changing situation, the district’s response is subject to change. Updates will be provided in a timely manner.

RESOURCES

Click here to visit DHEC regularly updated Coronavirus (COVID-19) webpage.

Click here for DHEC Coronavirus (COVID-19) educational & outreach materials.

Click here for Guidance for Schools and Out-of-Home Child Care Centers.