Store owner arrested after selling sanitizer spray that allegedly left young boy with burns

(ABC NEWS)—As shoppers look for products to stay healthy amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, police have issued a new warning for a certain spray sanitizer.

The owner of a 7-Eleven store in New Jersey was arrested after police said she sold a spray sanitizer that reportedly burned a child.

The River Vale Police Department first responded to the situation on Monday evening, after officials said they saw photos on social media of “a young boy with apparent burns to his arm and leg.”

“While further investigation is underway, our first priority is to make the public aware that they should not use this item if they purchased it at the River Vale 7-Eleven,” Lt. John DeVoe said in a statement. …”As far as we know, this issue is limited to the River Vale store at this time. From the information that we received, approximately one dozen of the bottles were sold to customers today.”

Manisha Bharade was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and deceptive business practices, according to ABC News New York station WABC.

The 10-year-old was treated at a nearby hospital and released, and is expected to make a full recovery, according to WABC. Three more kids who were with him and used the product had less severe burns that didn’t require hospitalization.