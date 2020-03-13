U.S. travel restrictions on Europe go in to effect Midnight Friday

(ABC News) — Starting at midnight Friday, the Trump administration will begin enforcing new travel restrictions on much of Europe, barring most foreign nationals and screening all Americans arriving from countries identified as hot spots for the COVID-19 virus.

The action comes two days after the World Health Organization declared the virus a global “pandemic” and has overwhelmed the health care systems of Italy and China.

President Donald Trump announced the move just Wednesday in an Oval Office address in which he largely overstated the true impact of his own travel restrictions. The White House proclamation that followed outlined several categories of travelers exempt from the ban, including U.S. citizens, their close relatives, and green card holders.

The restrictions do not directly apply to commercial trade, as the president initially said. The White House later clarified that cargo shipments would not be banned.

The mixed messages failed to calm concerns over the government’s preparedness to deal with the crisis and prompted resounding criticism from congressional Democrats tasked with government oversight.

“Such poor communication only increases the confusion and anxiety that Americans are already experiencing,” House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson wrote this week in an open letter to Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

Homeland Security named 11 major U.S. airports to act as processing hubs for passengers coming from restricted countries. European arrivals will be screened through those airports, plus Boston and Miami, which were added to the list.

All arriving passengers who’ve traveled to the restricted European countries within 14 days, and are exempt from the outright ban on travel, will be referred to the Centers for Disease Control for “enhanced health screenings,” according to a senior Customs and Border Protection official handling virus response efforts.