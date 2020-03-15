Coronavirus updates: US death toll climbs to 60

Globally, there are over 156,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

There are more than 2,950 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the United States and at least 60 coronavirus-related deaths in the country as of Sunday.

The most recent death was a 53-year-old in Louisiana with underlying medical conditions, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

COVID-19 has spread to 49 states as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Globally, there are over 156,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5,800 deaths in at least 142 different countries, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University and ABC News reporting.

Today’s biggest developments:

Holy Week celebrations closed to the public

President Donald Trump tests negative for COVID-19

Health care workers get COVID-19 in Boston

House passes COVID-19 stimulus package

Thousands stuck in long lines at airports while waiting to be screened

10:41 a.m.: All bars and restaurants close in South Boston

All South Boston bars and restaurants are closing Sunday, two days before St. Patrick’s Day, one of the city’s most celebrated holidays of the year, according to a tweet from State Sen. Nick Collins.

“We are in uncharted waters,” Collins tweeted. “We are in this together & it’s imperative now that we do all that we can to keep our communities safe.”

Boston Police say they did NOT close down Southie bars early last night. Some bars did close well before 1am. This was what it looked like earlier in the day despite social distancing recommendations of 6 feet by city & state leaders. #COVIDー19 #WCVB pic.twitter.com/YxNdBZzbe1 — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) March 15, 2020

10:20 a.m.: More universities stop classes

Yale is joining the growing list of universities to cancel in-person classes for the rest of semester.

One Yale community member has tested positive for COVID-19 and two others in contact with that person are awaiting test results, university officials said Saturday. All three are at a New Haven, Connecticut, hospital, officials said.

Students are to remain off-campus and learn online for the rest of the spring semester, including final exams, officials said.

“It is too soon to say whether Commencement Weekend, scheduled for mid-May, will be carried out in the traditional way,” the officials said.

Michigan State University officials also decided Saturday that classes will only be offered online for the rest of the semester.

MSU said graduation is postponed.

Class of 2020, we are so proud of you and all that you have accomplished. Let's get through this semester like Spartans: With hard work and commitment to making this world a better and safer place. You got this. pic.twitter.com/kuLFZixryX — MSU (@michiganstateu) March 15, 2020

9:27 a.m.: Holy Week celebrations closed to public, says Vatican

Vatican officials said Sunday that Holy Week celebrations — the week before Easter — will be closed to the public because of the coronavirus. Easter is on April 12.

Two of the pope’s weekly gatherings, on Wednesdays and Sundays, will continue to be livestreamed until Easter Sunday, said Vatican officials. 8:38 a.m.: Nike closes stores Nike is closing its stores in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand, company officials said Sunday. The closures will last from March 16 through March 27. 8:03 a.m.: Hospital workers contract coronavirus in Boston A spokesperson for Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston has confirmed that an undisclosed number of their healthcare workers have contracted coronavirus. “As the novel coronavirus spreads across the globe, it is inevitable that health care workers will be infected, as is now the case at the Brigham. We are in the process of contacting patients and staff who may have been exposed,” the spokesperson said. “We have been in close contact with the Massachusetts Dept. of Public Health and the Boston Public Health Commission and we will continue to follow their and CDC’s guidance, as well as the advice of our own infectious diseases experts as the situation continues to evolve.” Tune into ABC News Live at noon ET every weekday for the latest news, context and analysis on the novel coronavirus, with resources from the full ABC News team.