President Trump tests negative for coronavirus; travel ban extended; 3rd NBA player tests positive

Here’s how the news unfolded on Saturday. All times Eastern.

10:37 p.m. Oregon announces 1st death

The first person to die of coronavirus in Oregon was announced by Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday night.

Brown said in a statement that the person was “a veteran in Multnomah County with underlying health conditions.” No further details were provided.

“When several more Oregonians are at this moment battling COVID-19, I ask you to join me in honoring this person’s memory by taking the steps we know are necessary to prevent the further spread of this disease,” Brown said in a statement. “By taking action together, we can help to slow the rate of infection and protect our friends, neighbors, and loved ones who are most vulnerable.”

Multnomah County is in northwest Oregon and contains Portland, the state’s biggest city.

8:46 p.m. 3rd NBA player tests positive

Christian Wood, of the Detroit Pistons, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wood is the third NBA player to test positive — following Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell — and first not on the Jazz.

The 24-year-old tangled with Gobert, a fellow center, in the paint in a game last week. He was averaging 13.1 points per game until the season was abruptly halted on Wednesday.

Gobert announced Saturday he would be donating $500,000 to people affected by the coronavirus, including workers at the Jazz’s home arena.

8:33 p.m. New Jersey announced 2nd death

New Jersey, which announced 69 positive cases of coronavirus in the state earlier in the day, announced its second death Saturday night.

Gov. Phil Murphy said it was a woman in her 50s who was being treated in Monmouth County.

Sad to announce our second death of an individual with #COVID19 – a female in her 50s who was being treated at @CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County. Please wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. We will get through this together. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 15, 2020

There have now been 58 deaths in the country, including 10 announced on Saturday.

7:26 p.m. Trump tests negative for coronavirus

President Donald Trump tested negative for coronavirus, according to a memorandum from his physician.

Sean. P Conley, the president’s physician, said that Trump “remains symptom-free” after a dinner with Brazilian delegation, some of whom later tested positive, at Mar-a-Lago a week ago.

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed,” Conley said in the letter. “This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative.”

7:13 p.m. Georgia postpones presidential primary

Georgia election officials said that the state’s Democratic and Republican presidential primaries will be moved from March 24 to May 19.

“Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, their families, and the community at large,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement. He added that in-person voting presents an “increased risk to voters and poll workers.”

The announcement comes only a day after Louisiana postponed its April 4 presidential primary to June 20 over growing fears of the pandemic. It was the first state to change its presidential primary.

Election officials in four states holding their elections Tuesday — Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio — said those elections will go forward as planned.

6:51 p.m. NJ mayor says town is ‘ground zero,’ asks residents to self-quarantine

Mohammed Hameeduddin, the mayor of Teaneck, New Jersey, told ABC News that he is requesting all residents self-quarantine and only leave their homes for food and medicine.

Hameeduddin said that his town is “ground zero” for the infections in the state. At the moment, Teaneck has 18 cases of COVID-19, but he believes people have been walking around with the virus for the past four weeks.

In coordination with the county emergency management and executive, the decision was made to close all schools, municipal buildings, parks and other places people can congregate.

The mayor said that the town’s more than 41,000 residents should stay home, avoid interaction and assume that if they were to leave that they would become infected.

6:42 p.m. Deaths in US rise to 57

With three more deaths in Washington state and the first reported deaths in Louisiana and Virginia, 57 Americans have now died because of the coronavirus.

Two deaths in New York and two deaths in Florida were reported also on Saturday.

5:45 p.m. Severe restrictions put in place in European nations

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a “declaration of emergency” and severe restrictions for the country of some 46 million people.

Citizens will not be allowed to circulate in public for 15 days, except to buy food, go to a pharmacy or a hospital, or to go to work, should teleworking not be an option, Sánchez said, addressing the nation. People also will be permitted to circulate if it’s to help vulnerable people, including children, the elderly or the disabled.

During this time, public transportation will be reduced by 50%.

In France, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced at a press conference the decision to close all places that receive the public and are “not essential to the continuity of the life of the nation.”

This includes restaurants, cafes and cinemas, all of which will be closed until further notice. Places of worship will remain open, but religious gatherings will be postponed. Public transportation will continue, and municipal elections are still scheduled for Sunday.

Berlin enacted similar restrictions, with all public and non-public events in Berlin now prohibited to have crowds of 50 or more.

Restaurants, bars, theaters, museums, places of prostitution and similar places of entertainment will be shut down until further notice. There are exceptions: Restaurants that prepare food on site can remain open, but they’ll be required to keep the tables 1.5 meters, about 5 feet, apart.

For public and non-public events with up to 50 persons, organizers must keep an attendance list with everyone’s name, postal address and telephone number. The list must be kept for at least four weeks and must be handed over in full at the request of the public health department.

5 p.m. Virus costs US $17 billion in GDP: Moody’s

COVID-19-related disruptions to the economy through Friday have cost the U.S. economy approximately $17 billion in gross domestic product, according to Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

If conditions continue through March, it could erase as much as $120 billion, roughly 2.3%, in GDP, amounting to “a serious recession,” Zandi said in a note to investors. “And even this assumes nothing else breaks under the stresses the financial system and economy are now under.”

“The only shot we have of heading off a recession,” he continued, “would be for the Trump administration and Congress to agree to a large (at least $400 billion), well-thought-out fiscal stimulus package” in addition to the fiscal package approved on Friday.

That new package, Zandi said, would need to be implemented by early April.

3:35 p.m. Preventive measures announced in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced new measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the closing down of numerous public spaces until further notice.

Restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms will shutter on Sunday. Supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and banks will remain open.

Netanyahu said that gatherings of 10 people or fewer will still be allowed.

After announcing on Friday that schools and universities would be closed indefinitely, he said kindergarten classes will now also be closed.

3:26 p.m. Macy’s employee tests positive

A part-time employee at Macy’s Herald Square location in New York City has tested positive, the company said in a statement.

“This colleague has NOT been in the store for the last two weeks and has NOT been in direct contact with colleagues or customers since experiencing symptoms,” the company said.

Macy’s said it doesn’t believe there’s a risk to colleagues or customers and that all stores “are operating with enhanced cleaning standards.”

3:18 p.m. Trudeau’s wife ‘doing very well’

Trump tweeted that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie, is “doing very well” after testing positive.

Just had a nice conversation with Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau of Canada. Great to hear that his wonderful wife Sophie is doing very well. The United States and Canada will continue to coordinate closely together on COVID-19. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

3:06 p.m. RNC Chairwoman tested after experiencing flu-like symptoms

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, is being tested after experiencing a fever and flu-like symptoms, according to an RNC spokesman.

McDaniel, the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, went to a hospital and was tested for flu and strep. Both tests came back negative, said the spokesman, Michael Ahrens, who added that everyone who’d been in contact with McDaniel is being notified.

She and her family are quarantining at home.

1:46 p.m. Archdiocese of New York cancels masses

The Archdiocese of New York has canceled masses beginning this weekend. No time frame was given for when they’d resume.

The decision follows Dutchess County announcing that gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited, according to a statement from the Archdiocese.

Churches, however, will remain open for private prayer and a private Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Patrick’s Cathedral website.

“Let us pray for all who are sick, as well as doctors, nurses, caregivers and all those working hard to combat the disease,” said Timothy Cardinal Dolan, archbishop of New York. “We should also remember those whose lives have been otherwise disrupted, especially anyone who has lost income from a loss of work during this difficult time.”

1:24 p.m. Death toll in Italy rises

There have been 175 deaths in Italy over the last 24 hours, raising the total to 1,441.

The number of positive cases has now reached 17,750 and more than 109,000 tests have been issued, according to local authorities.

1:14 p.m. Pompeo ‘in good health’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is “is in good health” and following the advice of physicians, a department spokesperson said, after he was potentially exposed to the virus on a recent trip to Ethiopia.

It’s unclear whether Pompeo took a test for COVID-19. The spokesperson also said that all State Department travel is permitted only if “mission critical,” and senior agency officials must approve all travel.

State Department personnel in Washington and overseas are also now permitted to telework and use “other workplace flexibilities,” like rotational schedules and virtual meetings, according to the spokesperson — joining other federal agencies in implementing contingency plans for its nearly 76,000 employees.

12:39 p.m. Trump says he got tested

Trump said on Saturday that he has taken a COVID-19 test and is awaiting the results.

Trump, who said on Friday he’d “most likely get tested,” said he’s unsure when his results will come back.

His temperature was taken, and he said it was “totally normal.”

On Friday, Trump said he’d “most likely” get tested.

12:33 p.m. Travel ban extended to UK and Ireland

The U.S. travel ban currently in place for parts of Europe has been extended to the UK and Ireland, Vice President Mike Pence confirmed.

The president said on Friday he was considering adding the U.K.

Trump announced last week a ban on some travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The area Trump restricted is known as the Schengen zone and is made up of 26 countries including Italy, Spain, France and Germany.

12:23 p.m. Press member turned away from White House briefing

A member of the press was turned away from a White House briefing because his temperature was too high.

Several photographers and reporters, including an ABC News reporter, saw him turned away outside the briefing room doors. That man, who declined to disclose his name or media outlet, was led away from the premises.

Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, later tweeted: “According to the White House Medical Unit, the temperature was taken three times over a 15 minute period – all three registered above the @CDCgov 100.4 guidelines.”

According to the White House Medical Unit, the temperature was taken three times over a 15 minute period – all three registered above the @CDCgov 100.4 guidelines. https://t.co/E2uORqvcxS — Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) March 14, 2020

12:15 p.m. Google appears to downplay Trump’s statement on website

Google said it was in the “early stages” of developing a tool to help testing, contradicting President Donald Trump’s announcement yesterday that “it’s going to be very quickly done.”

Verily, which was previously Google Life Sciences, did not provide details on the tool, only saying there was a plan to test it in the Bay Area “with the hope of expanding more broadly over time.”

It struck a much different tone than Trump’s address Friday, in which he thanked Google for “helping to develop a website. It’s going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past, to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location.”

11:46 a.m. State of emergency declared in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health state of emergency.

The governor said the declaration will help health and emergency management officials across the state by “deploying all available resources for the mitigation and treatment of COVID-19.”

“Over the past few weeks, our state has been facing an unprecedented public health threat with the spread of novel coronavirus,” Kemp said. “In only a matter of days, communities within the metro-Atlanta area and North Georgia have seen several cases, including hospitalizations, where the source of infection is unknown.”

There are at least 66 cases in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

11:34 a.m. CVS announces strategy

CVS said it is working on conducting tests in the parking lots of selected stores.

The announcement comes a day after Trump said private sector companies, including CVS, would be involved in addressing the crisis.

The company said although details are still being worked out, customers inside the store would not be affected by the tests.

“Individuals being tested will not have to leave their cars,” CVS said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing more details as they become available.”

11:12 a.m. 2 large grocery store chains to close early

Publix and Harris Teeter grocery stores announced they will close early, starting this weekend.

All Publix Super Markets are adjusting store and pharmacy hours, shutting down at 8 p.m. starting Saturday until further notice, according to a company statement. Harris Teeter stores will close at 9 p.m. until further notice, beginning Sunday, according to a statement posted to Twitter.

Both grocers said closing earlier gives them more time to sanitize stores.

11:07 a.m. ‘Priority calls’ only for Colorado police

Police in Aurora, Colorado, will only respond to “priority calls” for service amid the pandemic, the department said in a Facebook post.

A priority call is defined as “any situation where there is a crime in a progress,” according to the statement.

“We are taking these measures in an abundance of caution for your safety as well as the safety of our officers,” the department said. “Police Officers frequently are in contact with many citizens, and we want to minimize the potential of our daily interactions from causing an exposure risk to you.”

Citizens are encouraged to use the department’s online reporting system, which can be found here.

11:02 a.m. House Republican says Trump should be tested

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said it “should go without saying” that Trump should be tested for novel coronavirus.

This should go without saying. The President should be tested, especially if he is going to continue to meet with people who are running the national response, and be near the Vice President. https://t.co/NBBnyxPyPf — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) March 14, 2020

10:17 a.m. Cuomo announces 1st death in New York

An 82-year-old woman has died in a New York City hospital after arriving March 3. She had an underlying respiratory illness, emphysema, for which she was been previously hospitalized. There are now 524 cases of COVID-19 in New York state.

A second death in New York was reported later on Saturday.

9:45 a.m. Bolsonaro will isolate for a week, get tested again

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s press office has confirmed that he will self-isolate for a week, after which he will seek another test.

This comes after four members of his delegation during last weekend’s trip to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago now have tested positive for COVID-19. Bolsonaro on Friday denied Brazilian press reports that he too, had tested positive, calling it “fake news.” His office still won’t say whether he’s tested positive. His next test is scheduled for Friday.

9:44 a.m. Obituaries fill Italian newspaper

The obituary section is making up most of Saturday’s edition of the Bergamo Eco. The section is 10 full pages.

The tradition in Bergamo, an Italian city northeast of Milan, is to still put death notices in the paper and posters on the street. The population of Bergamo is roughly 120,000.

9:28 a.m. Iran closes 2 major shrines for pilgrims

Iran closed the holy shrine of Fatima Masoumeh in Qom and the great mosque of Jamkaran, also close to Qom, after over three weeks of the first coronavirus infection reported. The shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad is also to be closed for three days.

The shrines closed amid controversy between health officials and religious conservatives over the closings.

5:41 a.m. Pentagon restricts domestic travel for service members

New travel restrictions approved Friday by the Department of Defense limit all domestic travel for service members, their families and DoD civilians.

The new rule, an attempt to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, goes into effect on Monday and will last through May 11.

Even service members who have orders to move to new assignments or bases in the U.S. will not be allowed to move while the restrictions are in place, according to the DoD.

The Pentagon also announced, effective midnight Sunday, that it’s restricting who enters the Pentagon. All tours, unofficial visits and all international visits have ended.

Additionally, any military member or civilian employee who has carried out recent foreign travel will not be allowed into the building until they have completed 14 days back in the U.S.

3:04 a.m. Apple closing all stores outside China

Apple CEO Tom Cook announced early Saturday morning that all of his company’s stores outside of greater China would close until March 27.

“The global spread of COVID-19 is affecting every one of us,” Cook said in a statement. “At Apple, we are people first, and we do what we do with the belief that technology can change lives and the hope that it can be a valuable tool in a moment like this.”

In an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus and treat those who are sick, Cook said Apple has donated $15 million.

“There is no mistaking the challenge of this moment,” Cook said. “… As President Lincoln said in a time of great adversity: ‘The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the occasion. As our case is new, so we must think anew, and act anew.'”

1:24 a.m. House passes stimulus package

With a 363 to 40 vote, the House of Representatives passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The bill, which is an economic aid package designed to help ease the financial pain of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be considered by the Senate on Monday.

“Senators will need to carefully review the version just passed by the House,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement Saturday. “But I believe the vast majority of Senators in both parties will agree we should act swiftly to secure relief for American workers, families, and small businesses.”

The cost of the bill is unknown, however, the bill includes $1 billion for National Disaster Medical System to reimburse people without health insurance, $82 million for Defense beneficiaries, $64 million for Indian Health Service and $60 million for veterans.

“This Bill will follow my direction for free CoronaVirus tests, and paid sick leave for our impacted American workers,” Trump tweeted Monday prior to the vote. “I have directed the Secretary of the Treasury and the Secretary of Labor to issue regulations that will provide flexibility so that in no way will Small Businesses be hurt.”

12:21 a.m. Trump physician says quarantine, COVID-19 test ‘not currently indicated’ for president

Despite coming into contact with multiple people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, Trump’s physician said late Friday night that a home quarantine or COVID-19 test are “not currently indicated.”

Last week while hosting the Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, Trump came in close contact with at least two people who later tested positive for the virus, according to Trump physician Dr. Sean Conley.

One person only had a brief interaction with the president — a handshake and photograph — and began to show symptoms three days after the interaction. The other shared a table with the president, but Conley said that person was symptom-free until Friday. Both interactions are defined as “low risk” for transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Given the president himself remains without symptoms, testing for COIVD-19 is not currently indicated,” Conley wrote Friday. “I will continue to closely monitor and care for the president.”

