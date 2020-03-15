President Trump tests negative for coronavirus; travel ban extended; 3rd NBA player tests positive

President Donald Trump tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Saturday after saying he would “likely” get tested for the disease gripping the globe.

Several hours after Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on Friday, the House of Representatives passed a bipartisan aid package to help ease the economic pain of COVID-19.

As of Saturday night, there were more than 2,900 confirmed cases in the U.S. and at least 59 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University and ABC News reporting.

Globally, there are over 156,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5,800 deaths.

Saturday’s biggest developments:

Trump tests negative, White House says

 

  • US travel ban extended to UK, Ireland
  • House passes COVID-19 stimulus package
  • Apple closing all stores outside of China
  • US death toll rises to 59

 

