City of Columbia suspends all afterschool programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has announced that they will cancel ALL afterschool programs until further notice to protect citizens and minimize opportunities to spread COVID-19 in our community.

Due to the Coronavirus, the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will cancel after school programs at the following facilities:

Emily Douglas Park 2500 Wheat Street

Greenview Park 6700 David Street

Hyatt Park 950 Jackson Avenue

Katheryn M. Bellfied Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center 2611 Grant St

Lorick Park 1600 Lorick Avenue

Martin Luther King Jr. Park 2300 Greene Street

Pinehurst Park 2300 Pinehurst Road

Sims Park 3500 Duncan Street

Woodland Park 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

For more information, contact the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.