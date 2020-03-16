City of Columbia suspends all afterschool programs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has announced that they will cancel ALL afterschool programs until further notice to protect citizens and minimize opportunities to spread COVID-19 in our community.
Due to the Coronavirus, the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will cancel after school programs at the following facilities:
- Emily Douglas Park 2500 Wheat Street
- Greenview Park 6700 David Street
- Hyatt Park 950 Jackson Avenue
- Katheryn M. Bellfied Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center 2611 Grant St
- Lorick Park 1600 Lorick Avenue
- Martin Luther King Jr. Park 2300 Greene Street
- Pinehurst Park 2300 Pinehurst Road
- Sims Park 3500 Duncan Street
- Woodland Park 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
For more information, contact the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.