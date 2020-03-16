City of Columbia suspends all afterschool programs

Kimberlei Davis,

FILE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has announced that they will cancel ALL afterschool programs until further notice to protect citizens and minimize opportunities to spread COVID-19 in our community.

Due to the Coronavirus, the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will cancel after school programs at the following facilities:

  • Emily Douglas Park 2500 Wheat Street
  • Greenview Park 6700 David Street
  • Hyatt Park 950 Jackson Avenue
  • Katheryn M. Bellfied Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center 2611 Grant St
  • Lorick Park 1600 Lorick Avenue
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Park 2300 Greene Street
  • Pinehurst Park 2300 Pinehurst Road
  • Sims Park 3500 Duncan Street
  • Woodland Park 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

For more information, contact the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts